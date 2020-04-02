Player workouts don’t mesh with stay at home orders, social distancing guidelines

NFL teams will have little or no offseason workouts in 2020. Which means that players will be working out on their own. Which means that some players won’t be content to, for example, grind away at a home gym.

Players will want to get onto a football field, and they will want to work out with new or existing teammates.

It happened on Wednesday in Florida, possibly after Governor Ron DeSantis (finally) imposed a stay at home order effective as of Thursday. There were Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens receiver Hollywood Brown, and free-agent receiver Antonio Brown, running routes and catching passes and otherwise ignoring critical social-distancing guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus to those whom it could make extremely ill or kill.

And there were Jackson and Hollywood and Antonio, in a photo posted on Hollywood’s Twitter account, which shows the trio far closer together than they should be.

Get ready for more of this. Players like Tom Brady will want to work out on a football field with new teammates like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate, and/or O.J. Howard. And once word gets out that players from one team is doing it, players from other teams will be doing it.

The NFL officially discourages such activities.

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations of medical experts and state and local authorities,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email on Wednesday. “We also strongly urge players to consider the advice of NFL and NFLPA medical personnel.”

Can the NFL do anything to players who violate these mandates on their own time?  Consider the plain language of the Personal Conduct Policy, which prohibits among other things “[c]onduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person; and . . . [c]onduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL, NFL clubs, or NFL personnel.”

Players who ignore stay at home orders and who disregard federal social distancing guidelines not only endanger others by potentially spreading the virus but also undermine the integrity of the league and its teams by blatantly defying applicable mandates to remain at home and to remain at least six feet away from others.

Players who violate stay at home mandates and ignore social distancing guidelines send a dangerous message to the public. If Lamar Jackson, the league’s reigning MVP, can go out and pass football and pose for pictures in close proximity with others regardless of clear requirements to the contrary, why can’t the thousands of kids who idolize Lamar do the same thing?

It’s an issue that the league needs to take seriously, because too many people still aren’t taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough. And folks in the media should be willing to chastise anyone in and around the NFL whose failure to take the situation seriously may influence others to continue to not take the situation seriously enough.

13 responses to “Player workouts don’t mesh with stay at home orders, social distancing guidelines

  2. Hey, players of any sport are no better than anyone else in this country. Working out together is directly opposite what is advised. Sweating all over, passing the ball back and forth to each other with sweat on it, breathing all over each other? Is that smart? Don’t think so. Get on course with the rest of the world and set an example of what to do, instead of what not to do. Idiots.

  4. lol what a bunch of me-first dopes. people like this are the reason there won’t be a football season this year.

  5. If people can go to a golf course, they sure as hell can get together to throw a football. And I am sure there are thousands of youngsters hanging on every word and action of Lamar Jackson.

  8. But I’m a NFL player and essential to your entertainment! SMH…ALOT of folks JUST don’t get it. I have NO PROBLEM with the NFL fining BOTH NFL players…AND the police giving that EX NFL player a hefty fine.

  9. Agreed. This is stupid activity. But thanks to the “social distancing” regulations against player/club contact in the off season written into the CBA courtesy of the NFLPA, I believe teams just can’t contact players directly to stop this activity. But I’m sure the Ravens have already reached out To the respective agents who will get the message to Lamar and Hollywood loud and clear.

    And as far as the social media buzz. of “A.B. to the Ravens,’ ain’t gonna happen. A.B. simply has too much off the field baggage tat remains unresolved for any team, let alone a careful organization like the Ravens, to take a chance on. First, as soon as he signs he goes on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Second, he can’t play but he gets paid. The Ravens are tight against the cap and they will not pay a player who is prohibited from playing. Third, the unresolved legal issues that are draped around Brown like ornaments on a Christmas tree. Ain’t gonna happen.

  12. Because we all know that the NFL has the most integrity of any professional organization …

Leave a Reply

