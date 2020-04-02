Saints bring back cornerback P.J. Williams

Getty Images

The Saints brought back some more secondary depth Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints have agreed to a new one-year deal with cornerback P.J. Williams.

He’ll make a guaranteed $2 million.

He was on the receiving end of a non-pass interference in the playoffs, as Kyle Rudolph him away before catching a touchdown.

Williams, their third-round pick in 2015, has started 23 games for them the last four years. He missed his rookie year with a torn hamstring.

The Saints made a big play to bring safety Malcolm Jenkins back, and Williams is a versatile defensive back who can also play inside, adding depth to a solid group.