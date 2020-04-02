Sean Payton: Tom Brady makes the NFC South stronger

Getty Images

The Saints have won the NFC South three years in a row, but coach Sean Payton isn’t taking anything for granted now that Tom Brady is in the division.

Payton said Brady’s presence in Tampa Bay makes the Buccaneers a real threat in the division.

“It was a great signing by Tampa, and this division has gotten a lot stronger,” Payton said, via NOLA.com.

Payton said he believes the entire Buccaneers roster will get better with Brady’s leadership.

“It’s also what he brings to the rest of the team,” Payton said. “One of the great strengths a player like Tom has is those others around him get better. I’m sure that we’ll see an entirely different type of Tampa Bay team because of his presence.”

The Buccaneers haven’t won the NFC South since 2007, but Brady led the Patriots to 17 division titles, so he’s not accustomed to finishing anywhere but the top of the standings.