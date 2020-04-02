T.J. Carrie comes to Indianapolis for a chance to compete

Getty Images

Two years ago, T.J. Carrie was a sought-after, and well-paid, free agent.

Things change in a hurry, and now that he’s landed in Indianapolis, he’s just looking for a chance to prove his value again.

“Yeah, I think this free agency process was a lot different,” Carrie said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “It was, should I say, uncharted waters in the sense where it’s different this time around [with] the type of contract that we are trying to look for, the expectations going into this year.”

When he left the Raiders for the Browns in 2018, he got a four-year, $31 million deal, with $15 million guaranteed. But as so often happens when administrations change, he was shown the door by the latest new Browns General Manager.

Now, he’s working on a one-year contract worth the minimum, with $300,000 guaranteed, quite the difference.

Of course, the 29-year-old could reset his value by playing well for the Colts.

They also signed veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes, though he struggled last year with the Vikings. They have a promising outside corner in Rock Ya-Sin, but there’s a chance to earn playing time and help develop those around him.

“We wanted to be in the best fit possible for us to still be able to have a chance to compete while still [helping] mold and shape guys seeing that this will be my seventh year,” Carrie said. “When we had the option to join the Colts, it was a great fit in talking to (secondary coach Jonathan Gannon). . . .He explained to me that, ‘Man, look there is an opportunity for you to compete and at the same time we are young so your veteran leadership on and off the field is much needed from that standpoint.’”

Slot corner Kenny Moore missed five games last year with injuries, and Carrie offers some needed cover there as well.