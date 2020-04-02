Tom Brady will appear on Howard Stern’s show next week

Getty Images

The GOAT meets the GOAT.

Next Wednesday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will appear on Howard Stern’s radio show, for the first time. SiriusXM exclusively broadcasts Stern’s show. (PFT Live appears weekdays on SiriusXM 211. That has no relevance to this story. I just felt like plugging the show.)

Stern, a talk-radio pioneer who has perfected the art of the long-form interview, surely will try to get Brady to open up. In Stern’s latest book, Howard Stern Comes Again (on brand as always), he explains how maturity and therapy has made him a better interviewer by sparking a real conversation with his guests instead of leading with something outlandish and/or vulgar.

The book, which you should add to your pandemic reading list, contains excerpts from dozens of past interviews, demonstrating Stern’s ability to humanize celebrities without embarrassing them while also drawing out interesting information.

Still, it won’t be easy for Stern to get Brady to open up. After 20 years of being a Stepford Patriot, Brady knows how to speak without really saying anything. It will take the full complement of Stern’s talents and tools to get Brady to open up.

Stern’s legendary research skills also will be tested. What curve ball can he throw that will catch Brady off guard and perhaps create an opportunity to bust through the facade?

However it plays out, it will be a must-listen interview to which we carefully will be listening.