Tua Tagovailoa had follow-up medical exam today

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can’t visit NFL teams because of social distancing procedures, but he did have a physical exam today that NFL teams will be able to scrutinize.

According to NFL Media, Tagovailoa had a medical re-check similar to what players usually get if there are any questions remaining after their physical at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The doctor who conducted the physical was selected by NFL team physicians, according to the report.

Tagovailoa’s representatives described the results of the exam as “overwhelmingly positive,” although we wouldn’t expect anything else from a player’s representatives.

Despite his 2019 season ending with a serious hip injury, Tagovailoa says he’s healthy enough right now that he could play in a game today.