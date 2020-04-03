2020 circumstances underscore value of working out at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

The NFL, like the rest of the world, was thrown into a tizzy in March, after it became clear that the coronavirus would change dramatically our way of life. Some of the victims of these dramatically changed circumstances include players who chose to defer their pre-draft workouts from the Scouting Combine to their Pro Days.

Penn State’s Pro Day was scrapped by the pandemic, and coach James Franklin has suggested that the draft be delayed to give players like his own a better chance to be evaluated.

At least one high-level team executive isn’t shedding any tears.

“What [Franklin] should have said was, ‘We don’t have our Pro Day, and since we tell our guys to not work out at the Combine, because our track is faster, our guys haven’t worked out yet for NFL teams,'” the source said.

Added the source regarding Franklin: “I get his frustration, if you don’t hear [Ohio State coach] Ryan Day or [Michigan coach] Jim Harbaugh or [Iowa coach] Kirk Ferentz saying same, because their guys work out at the Combine. That’s what the Combine is for, actually. It’s not to get free gear from every team.”

Although the 2020 circumstances were both extreme and unprecedented, the point is that players who choose not to work out at the Combine assume the risk that, for whatever reason, they may not be able to work out later. That’s precisely what happened this year, and no matter what Franklin or anyone else says the NFL won’t be delaying the draft.