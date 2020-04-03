Aaron Rodgers thinking about playing past 40, preferably in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers looks around at older quarterbacks getting chances to keep playing, and he’s encouraged.

Even if a couple of them changing teams late in their careers bugs him a little, as well.

During an interview with Pat McAfee and former teammate A.J. Hawk, the Packers quarterback said the examples of new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, and Saints fixture Drew Brees, the 36-year-old Rodgers said he can imagine doing the same.

How do you not?” Rodgers said of considering playing into his 40s. “I’m not some cliché guy that’s going to talk about taking it year by year. Of course, you look at what Tom’s doing and still able to play at his age and play at a high level, and obviously what Drew has done and Phil getting an opportunity to keep rolling in Indy.

“My thing is, legacy is really important. Having an opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me. I understand the track record of our squad. There’s been times where we’ve had veteran players and they’ve finished elsewhere. I get it. I’d like to make that decision easy for them.

“The only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you’re the best option and give them the best chance to win. That’s my goal. I’ve got four years left on my deal. I’d like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel like keep on keeping on from that point, to do it.

“I feel confident right now. I’m going to be 40 when the deal ends. I feel like I can keep going after that the way things have been going.”

Rodgers’ contract runs through the 2023 season, during which he’ll turn 40. And while it’s understandable to want to finish where he started, seeing Brady and Rivers (and Brett Favre because of Rodgers) have final chapters elsewhere has to give him pause.

18 responses to “Aaron Rodgers thinking about playing past 40, preferably in Green Bay

  4. Of course, you look at what Tom’s doing and still able to play at his age and play at a high level
    —-
    why is he comparing himself to Brady? Rodgers can’t even play at a high level anymore at 36. His game is different than Brady (Brees, Rivers too). Them lasting into their 40s has no relation to Rodgers. Rodgers decline has already started years ago.

  5. Rodgers was very honest about why it was all about him and his legacy. Fact of the matter is Rodgers has been in decline. It is very visible to those paying attention. AR also wanted and contract. He will ask for closer to $40 million a year too.
    And please leave Brady out of it. You are no where near Tom.

  6. personally i enjoy that green bay is on the hook for that huge contract+Rodgers declining skills. that and Rodgers not having the best temperament for when things don’t go right. its gonna be great fun to watch as well.

  8. As long as he’s prepared to take a massive pay cut then maybe, but he’s making way more than he should right now. How many Superbowl trips has he produced for Green Bay? Right exactly.. overrated and overpaid

  10. Not a Packers fan but an honest look at Aaron Rodgers’s recent stats does not reflect much decline at all. His stats in a run-oriented offense last year included 26 TDs, 4 INTs and over 4,000 passing yards. Almost exactly like the year before.

  11. Rodgers decline has already started years ago.
    ——
    Didn’t stop him from beating your team twice last year.

    In 2019 Rodgers had a better completion percentage, more yards, and half the int’s then he had in 2015 when they went 15-1. His “down” year in 2018 saw him throw for 4500 yards and 25 TDS vs only 2 int’s, and last year with renewed focus on the run (our RB lead the league in TD’s, remember.
    Not delicate Dalvin as y’all predicted) and he still had over 4k yards, 25 TDS and 4 picks. But keep telling everyone he’s declining, just don’t forget to look at the scoreboard and the standings.

  12. 2016 was the last time he played at a really high level. And 2020-21 may get canceled.

    Good luck with that plan.

  13. pkrlvr says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:09 pm
    Rodgers decline has already started years ago.
    ——
    Didn’t stop him from beating your team twice last year.
    ////////
    Since you repeatedly say Cousins and the Vikings are garbage, I’m not sure what your argument is here.

  14. I’ve always thought that Rodgers would hang it up not because he was physically incapable, but more that he just got bored with continuing to play football and wanted to move on to something else. Then again, for $30M/yr he could probably deal with being bored for a couple years in his 40s. The guy is still better than 80-90% of all the other NFL QBs out there, which as an opposing NFCN fan, sucks.

  15. If you graph Rodgers’ passer rating each year over his career, it looks like what we hope the coronavirus infection rate looks like a couple weeks from now (i.e., declining rapidly).

  16. What a great answer! He’s truly a professional that understands both the limits and business sides of his profession. The Packers and Packer fans are honored and grateful to have him so solidly in our camp. You couldn’t ask for a more consistent and successful leader. If young quarterbacks want to know how it’s done, look no further than Aaron Charles Rodgers.

  17. pkrlvr says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:09 pm
    Rodgers decline has already started years ago.
    ——
    Didn’t stop him from beating your team twice last year.

    In 2019 Rodgers had a better completion percentage, more yards, and half the int’s then he had in 2015 when they went 15-1. His “down” year in 2018 saw him throw for 4500 yards and 25 TDS vs only 2 int’s, and last year with renewed focus on the run (our RB lead the league in TD’s, remember.
    Not delicate Dalvin as y’all predicted) and he still had over 4k yards, 25 TDS and 4 picks. But keep telling everyone he’s declining, just don’t forget to look at the scoreboard and the standings.

    I have never seen a fan base celebrate a regular season win for as long as Packer fans are. it is April and you are still cheering the fact that the Packers beat the Vikings in December. congrats and that packer’s accomplishment but I don’t see how that dispells the fact Rodgers is in decline. and 2015 was cherry picked. try looking year ver year.

  18. jbcommonsense says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Not a Packers fan but an honest look at Aaron Rodgers’s recent stats does not reflect much decline at all. His stats in a run-oriented offense last year included 26 TDs, 4 INTs and over 4,000 passing yards. Almost exactly like the year before.
    __________

    A very good point, jb.

    Aaron Jones had 16 rushing Tds. last season.
    In the past, without much of a rushing attack, a lot of those red zone scores would’ve had to have been produced by Rodgers.

    But, I guess if he’s not throwing 40 Tds. a year, the trolls are going to keep screaming about a steep decline.
    Let them shout into the wind.
    Nobody that really matters is listening anyway.

    The truth is, Rodgers is not the same athlete he was 10 years ago. Nobody is.
    But, in probably the most difficult position in sports, his experience, his smarts, and yes, his athletic ability is still head and shoulders above most.

    Haters are going to hate. Let ’em. It’s all the more sweeter to see the stupid looks on their faces when their favorite team losses to him again!

