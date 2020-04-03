Bears envision Germain Ifedi playing guard

Getty Images

Germain Ifedi spent most of his time at right tackle over the last three seasons, but he played right guard as a rookie with the Seahawks and it looks like he’s headed back to that spot in Chicago.

The Bears signed Ifedi to a one-year contract last month and they don’t have a hole at tackle with Charles Leno and Bobby Massie still under contract. Given their presence, it’s unsurprising that Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said Ifedi is ticketed for the interior.

“Right now we do envision him kicking inside to guard. . . . He’s a guy we liked coming out of the draft. . . . I know [offensive line coach] Juan Castillo is really high on this player, too,” Pace said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com.

With 2018 second-round pick James Daniels at left guard, Rashaad Coward should be Ifedi’s chief competition on the right side of the line.