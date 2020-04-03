Bears G.M.: Trading for Nick Foles creates “open competition”

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Bears General Manager Ryan Pace — for some reason — started the offseason by insisting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was their starter.

Now that they’ve traded for Nick Foles, the company line has changed.

At a press conference this morning, both Pace and coach Matt Nagy changed their tune considerably.

“With the addition of Nick Foles it’s exactly what we talked about from the start – we want to create competition,” Pace said. “We’ve talked to both players and it’s an open competition.”

An open competition between a former Super Bowl MVP (whom Nagy referred to as “a special person”) and the rapidly regressing Trubisky might not last long. The Bears have been careful not to commit to picking up the former No. 2 overall pick’s fifth-year option, tacitly acknowledging some degree of remorse for having traded four things to move up one spot to take Trubisky, at a time when they could have had either Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson instead.

“What we’re trying to do is what’s best for the Chicago Bears,” Nagy said. “Plain and simple.”

Nagy said he’s talked about the decision with Trubisky already: “You could feel how much of a competitor Mitch is. He’s embracing it and he’s excited to get back to work.”

Nagy added that the competition was “going to be very transparent and very honest.”

If that’s the case, Trubisky could quickly become a backup.

11 responses to “Bears G.M.: Trading for Nick Foles creates “open competition”

  1. Honestly, this is a great move for the Bears. The only other option available in FA to fit the Bears was Bridgewater. Foles is going to be running the offense in Chicago and they will instantly be a much better on offense. Their entire offensive staff : Nagy, Lazor and DeFilippo all have close ties to Foles. With a new offensive staff and QB, the Bears will be a playoff team again after last years obvious regression.

  2. How this GM has a job is amazing, sure glad he does. He should consider giving another draft pick up for a QB next year too, lets make it a Chicago tradition. They are good at it.

  4. Let the best player take the QB1 spot.

    Would be nice to see the playoffs or a Superbowl.

  6. “You could feel how much of a competitor Mitch is. He’s embracing it and he’s excited to get back to work.”

    Embracing it like hugging the toilet when you have the flu.

  8. Isn’t the admission already blatantly obvious? When have you ever heard a GM admit something like that? Never.

  9. Fibbers. They didn’t pay Foles that much money to even possibly be a backup. It would be another huge fail and disaster if Foles didn’t nail down the job. He is the starter already.

  10. Foles won’t win a QB competition and with his restructured contract, he’s not even making more than Mitch. He’s on a backup salary and he is insurance if Mitch doesn’t come out the gate hot or gets an injury. Remember Foles couldn’t beat Gardner (6th round pick)for the starting QB position in Jacksonville, so much so they traded him. Not a good sign at all.

  11. Prediction: Foles wins the job. Does well for a couple games. Gets hurt. Trubisky gets them in position to draft the #2 or #3 QB in the draft next year.

