Bears G.M.: Trading for Nick Foles creates “open competition”

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace — for some reason — started the offseason by insisting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was their starter.

Now that they’ve traded for Nick Foles, the company line has changed.

At a press conference this morning, both Pace and coach Matt Nagy changed their tune considerably.

“With the addition of Nick Foles it’s exactly what we talked about from the start – we want to create competition,” Pace said. “We’ve talked to both players and it’s an open competition.”

An open competition between a former Super Bowl MVP (whom Nagy referred to as “a special person”) and the rapidly regressing Trubisky might not last long. The Bears have been careful not to commit to picking up the former No. 2 overall pick’s fifth-year option, tacitly acknowledging some degree of remorse for having traded four things to move up one spot to take Trubisky, at a time when they could have had either Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson instead.

“What we’re trying to do is what’s best for the Chicago Bears,” Nagy said. “Plain and simple.”

Nagy said he’s talked about the decision with Trubisky already: “You could feel how much of a competitor Mitch is. He’s embracing it and he’s excited to get back to work.”

Nagy added that the competition was “going to be very transparent and very honest.”

If that’s the case, Trubisky could quickly become a backup.