Bill O’Brien: DeAndre Hopkins trade was in best interest of our team

Posted by Charean Williams on April 3, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

By almost anyone’s analysis, the Texans did not get enough in the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. David Johnson, a 2020 second-round choice and a 2021 fourth-round choice in return for Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round choice seems lopsided in the Cardinals’ favor.

So why did the Texans make it?

Texans General Manager/coach Bill O’Brien said Friday in a town hall meeting with season ticket holders that it happened only because of money. That’s what Ed Werder of ESPN reported two weeks ago, citing an unnamed Texans source who insisted it had nothing to do with O’Brien’s strained relationship with Hopkins.

“It was in the best interest of our team,” O’Brien said on the Friday call, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player. We loved DeAndre Hopkins. He had three years left on his deal, and he wanted a raise. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team.”

Hopkins reportedly wants a new deal in the $18 million to $20 million range despite three years left on his current deal with base salaries of $12.5 million, $13.5 million, and $13.915 million. The Cardinals have had at least preliminary discussions with Hopkins’ representation.

At least twice more on the call, O’Brien pulled the “every decision we make will always be made in the best interest of the team” card.

“Any decision that’s made is made with the team in mind,” O’Brien said at one point. “Capital T Capital E Capital A. Capital M in mind.”

Still, no one can argue the Hopkins trade made the Texans a better team. It simply didn’t.

13 responses to “Bill O’Brien: DeAndre Hopkins trade was in best interest of our team

  1. What would expect him to say…..admit that he was an idiot for making that trade?

  2. Hopkins reportedly wants a new deal in the $18 million to $20 million range

    So that’s unacceptable yet they’re willing to pay Laremy Tunsil at least $18.5mil. Yep totally makes sense.

  3. Plenty of players outperform their contracts and want a raise. Plenty of teams call their bluff and do not re-negotiate the player’s contract. Would it have caused a hold-out in 2020? Possibly. A distraction? Certainly. But in the interest of the TEAM – keeping Hopkins was the smarter move.

  4. He should probably fire himself if he’s looking to make the best decision for the ream possible.

    0-2 in the major trades department.

    You’d think someone living in Texas wouldn’t get fleeced so badly. Miami really thanks you.

  5. Best interest for the Texans is for Bill O’Brien to take the U Penn OC job. They really do have that opening. Jump on it, Bill.

  6. People are ok with them trading Hopkins. What people are not ok with is how O’Brien managed the situation and got very little in return. An enormous contract for a RB who has underperformed for years that the other team wanted to unload badly for one of the best WR in the league? Not good enough.

  7. Dallas cowboy wr michael irvin is a hof player, so is minnesota viking wr cris carter. Hopkims is better than both of them, he just needs more catches to prove the point. Bad trade!

  8. If players want a raise every year, just sign 1 year contracts. Oh right, they want security too…

  9. However you spin it, that trade was foolish of the Texans. They practically gave away a top 5 wide receiver in his prime. If the money was such a big issue, why did the Texans take on Johnson’s enormous contract? It just doesn’t make sense.

  10. It was in the best interest of the team to get rid of an all-pro #1 WR and instead get an expensive broken down RB.
    Yup, I belive that.

    BOB got ripped off.
    Had he traded for a #1 and a #2 and a #3 then you could argue the merits of the trade.
    But a great WR for a broken down and expensive RB?
    He threw away an excellent player and brought in an unproductive salary cap burden.

  11. you don’t trade away the best WR in football for a RB and picks. both are a dime a dozen. Hopkins is special… you don’t trade away special

