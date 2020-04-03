Bills don’t think Washington used Josh Norman properly

Getty Images

Washington couldn’t wait to get rid of Josh Norman, even after hiring his old coach.

But another of his old bosses was all too happy to bring him in, and hopes he can return to his old form.

During a conference call Thursday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane believes they can bring out the best in the veteran cornerback.

“We didn’t think the system Josh Norman played in Washington played to his strengths,” Beane said, via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. “He’ll bring an edge to our defense and I think he’s got something to prove.”

As the team has done so often in the past, Washington collected a shiny thing when they signed Norman to a five-year, $75 million deal in 2016. But he was benched last season, and eventually released, and the Bills signed the 32-year-old to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with incentives.

Considering he earned that money with All-Pro-level play for then-defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in Carolina, there’s clearly a comfort factor there.

“We think he fits our scheme well,” Beane said. “Knowing Josh, I don’t think he liked the way things went there this past season. He’s a great young man, he plays with a chip on his shoulder. . . . Obviously he’s got to go out and prove that he can still play at a level that we would deem acceptable.”

Playing opposite Tre'Davious White, he’ll certainly have an opportunity to make plays, now that he’s back in a system he’s proven he can play in.