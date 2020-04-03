Breshad Perriman: Finish to 2019 just a glimpse of what’s to come

Getty Images

Newly signed Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman held his first media session since joining the team on Friday and he said he believes he’s only started to scratch the surface of his potential.

Perriman was a disappointment in Baltimore after being taken in the first round of the 2015 draft and a change of scenery to Cleveland didn’t work out much better, but moving to Tampa last year seemed to agree with him. He settled in as the third receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for much of the year and then took on a bigger role when they were hurt late in the season.

Perriman posted 25 catches, 506 yards and five touchdowns over the final five games of the season. Per multiple reporters, he called that a “tiny glimpse” of what’s to come and predicted that he is going to have a “season to remember” with the Jets.

Based on the current makeup of the receiving corps, Perriman should get the same kind of opportunities he saw down the stretch in Tampa. If he makes the most of them, it will be good news for Sam Darnold, the Jets and his chances of landing a bigger deal in 2021.