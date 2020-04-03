Cam Jordan thinks Drew Brees has at least two more seasons in him

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton created a few headlines this week when he referred to quarterback Drew Brees heading into his “final season” during an appearance on ESPN.

Payton later clarified that he doesn’t know what Brees will do after 2020 and that the quarterback is taking things on a year-to-year basis at this point. One of Brees’ teammates has a different thought about Brees’ playing future, however.

During his own appearance on ESPN, defensive end Cam Jordan said that he isn’t worried about Brees retiring as long as Tom Brady is still going because he feels “like they’re always fighting” over records. Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers and Jordan thinks Brees will be around to face him in both of those seasons.

“I do know Drew’s a little bit younger than Tom. So I feel like we have a little competitive age of time on our hands,” Jordan said, via NOLA.com. “And I mean at this point Drew is playing at such a high rate. I feel like with Tom Brady signing a two-year deal, I know I’ve got Drew for at least that long.”

Jordan said he trusts Payton’s opinion on Taysom Hill being a possible successor to Brees when the time comes, but he certainly isn’t in a rush to start living life without Brees.