Chiefs agree to terms on a one-year deal with Ricky Seals-Jones

The Chiefs have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Seals-Jones, 25, spent last season with Cleveland.

He played 14 games with three starts, catching 14 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Seals-Jones saw action on 243 offensive snaps and 49 on special teams.

Seals-Jones signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played 10 games with one start as a rookie.

In 2018, Seals-Jones played 15 games with five starts.

The Cardinals cut him out of the preseason in 2019, and the Browns claimed him off waivers.

For his three-year career, Seals-Jones has 60 catches for 773 yards and eight touchdowns.