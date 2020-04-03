Cowboys aren’t pushing back season ticket payments

Getty Images

Many NFL teams have announced they are delaying season ticket payments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys aren’t among the many teams.

The Cowboys are operating business as usual: Season ticket payments are due May 1, the same as last year, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Like the Panthers, the Cowboys told their season ticket holders in an email sent Thursday that they will consider other options on a case-by-case basis.

“As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, we want to assure you that we are here to support you. Please contact us if you need to discuss your invoice,” the email stated.

The Cowboys said in the email they expect to play a full schedule in 2020 but did note the club policy regarding missed or canceled games for tickets purchased directly from the team.

“If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), and you are a season ticket holder, you will receive a pro-rated refund of your season ticket purchase price for any impacted games, or the option to credit that amount toward future playoff or regular season full season tickets for the 2021 season,” the Cowboys said in the email.