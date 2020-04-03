Derek Wolfe: I’ll show Ravens I’m worth a longer stay

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has had his eye on the Ravens for some time.

Wolfe told the team’s website that he thought they were going to draft him in 2012, but he wound up landing with the Broncos. He also said he came close to requesting a trade last year in hopes of getting to Baltimore, but decided “that’s not my personality to do something like that.”

He thought he missed out on another chance when the Ravens agreed to a deal with Michael Brockers, but concerns about his ankle led to that falling apart. Wolfe signed a one-year deal a short time later and his next goal is showing the team he should stick around for a while.

“If there was any team I wanted to be with, it was the Ravens,” Wolfe said. “To me, it wasn’t about the money. It was about the team. They gave me their best offer and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. I’ll come in there on a one-year deal, and I’ll show you guys that I’m worth extending for a couple of more years.’ I got a lot of football left in me.”

Wolfe, who turned 30 in February, had a career-high seven sacks in 12 games last season. He joins Calais Campbell as veteran additions to the defensive front for a Ravens team trying to replicate last year’s regular season success and improve on their playoff showing.