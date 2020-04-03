DeSean Jackson: I’ve got a extra chip on my shoulder

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2016. He last made the Pro Bowl in 2013.

Last season, the receiver played only three games before undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Jackson has a lot to prove this season, and he is confident he will do just that.

“Man, I’ll always have a chip on my shoulder, but, yeah, I definitely have an extra chip on my shoulder,” Jackson told Dave Spadaro of the team website. “One thing I can say is I’m always going to have my hard hat on, and I’m coming to work, and I’m going to work hard and I’m going to give my best effort. We’ve got a lot of light left, and I’m going to shine on it.”

Jackson injured his core muscle in Week Two. He missed six weeks, tried to return and made it through only three snaps before aggravating the injury and ending his season.

Jackson, who made nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in 65 snaps last season, said “everything happens for a reason.”

“Man, whew, it was a roller coaster ride and very frustrating,” Jackson said. “Humbling at the same time, too, because never in my whole career did I have to go a whole year without being able to play football and being out there with my teammates and brothers and to go to war. I tried everything I could to get back healthy and stay healthy. It was kind of like shooting myself in the foot. I could never really get through it.”

He underwent surgery in November.

“I’ll hopefully come back faster, stronger,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely ready to roll, man.”