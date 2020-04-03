Dion Lewis: Playing with Derrick Henry will help me help Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

Dion Lewis was out of work for a little more than a week after being released by the Titans last month and his new job looks like it will be pretty similar to his old one.

Lewis played a complementary role behind Derrick Henry in Tennessee and he’s going to be teamed with another workhorse with the Giants. They have Saquon Barkley as their No. 1 back and Lewis knows the Giants are going “to have him on the field as much as possible.”

Lewis also knows from his time with Henry that he can be an asset from his spot on the sideline.

“I learned a lot,” Lewis said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I learned how to be a good team player, doing what I can to encourage the guy in front of me. Watching the game. If when they come off they need to ask me a question about anything I’m always really honest. You watch the game from a different perspective . . . It’s a unique situation. It’s worked for the past two years with Derrick and I think it will definitely help me come here and do whatever I can to help this group.”

Lewis said he doesn’t know exactly what kind of role the team has in mind for him, but he’s willing to figure it out over time “instead of going in there with hopes or what I think is going to happen.”