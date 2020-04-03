EA Sports to create virtual meetings between Roger Goodell, drafted players

Getty Images

The NFL Draft won’t be taking place as usual this year and among the many changes to the event is the absence of meetings between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and drafted players on the stage.

One of the league’s video game partners is working on a way to remedy that. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that EA Sports will create virtual interactions between Goodell and players who have been selected in the first round that will be shown as part of the draft broadcast.

Rapoport adds that the company will be asking players about how they would greet Goodell and mentions Danny Shelton‘s bear hug and Christian Wilkins‘ jumping shoulder bump as options that players can consider.

In addition to getting to see their avatars interact with Goodell, players will also get to choose a high school to receive a $2,500 grant for their football program as part of the event.