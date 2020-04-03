Former XFLer Edmond Robinson: Falcons gave me chance, I’ll make most of it

Getty Images

Linebacker Edmond Robinson took an offbeat path to the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of small Newberry College and he made his way back into the league by spending time in a pair of spring leagues.

He was in the Alliance of American Football last year, but didn’t get a call from an NFL team so he went into the XFL with Houston this year. While the season was shorter than expected, it was long enough for Robinson to catch the eye of the Falcons.

Robinson signed with the team last month and said Thursday he is “going to make the best of” what will likely be his last chance to stick around long enough to earn a pension.

“That’s one of the most important things, but what I think is more important is me just getting another chance to play in the NFL,” Robinson said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I know I can play, and I belong with the guys that are playing. That’s more important to me. If I can get back and play, the pension is going to come. It’s all good.”

Robinson played 21 games for the Vikings, who drafted him in 2015. He also played one game for the Jets in 2017.