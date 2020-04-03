Gerald McCoy excited about prospect of practicing against Cowboys offense

Getty Images

No one in the NFL knows when teams are going to be able to get on the field this year, but new Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy knows he’s looking forward to getting a chance to practice with his new teammates.

More precisely, McCoy is looking forward to practicing against members of the team’s offense. McCoy rattled off names like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins while discussing his belief that those practices will set him and the defense up for success.

“How are you ill-prepared on game day?” McCoy said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “This is what you go against every day. I love competition. And I’m extremely excited to compete against those guys then bring it all together.”

Practicing with that group last year didn’t help the Cowboys get beyond Week 17, which is why Mike McCarthy is going to be the one overseeing what the Cowboys hope will be a more productive schedule this year.