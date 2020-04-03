Jeffrey Lurie donates $1 million to create COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund at Penn

Getty Images

The University of Pennsylvania announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund thanks to a donation from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Friday.

Lurie has donated $1 million to create a research program to test front-line health care workers for potential immunity to COVID-19 as well as research protocols to combat the pandemic.

“We have reached a critical point in our fight against COVID-19 in which testing for antibodies is absolutely essential both to protect our front-line workers in the short term and to develop treatments and vaccines that will save lives and help defeat the virus,” Lurie said in a statement. “With that in mind, I am proud to offer my support to Penn Medicine’s research efforts by establishing the COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund. This fund will aid Penn’s multi-disciplinary approach in immunology, merging research in diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccine development. Researchers from those three areas will work hand-in-hand and rely upon one another to create an immediate and lasting impact both locally and worldwide.”

Dr. J. Larry Jameson, executive vice president of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine, said Lurie’s donation will support the work more than 200 experts working on ways to fight COVID-19.