Josh Allen: I understand how big of a year this is

Getty Images

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie declared earlier this week that it’s Buffalo’s time “to take over” the AFC East. It’s one thing for Isaiah McKenzie to say it. It’s quite another for Josh Allen to say it.

And the Bills starting quarterback didn’t say it in a conference call with beat reporters Friday.

Allen carefully worded his answer when asked about Tom Brady leaving New England. The lack of bulletin board material would have made Crash Davis proud.

“I think Bills Mafia is happy that he’s out of there and they were tired of him winning in Buffalo and, frankly, we were tired of it, too,” Allen said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “Obviously, we understand the deal, and we know that there’s a big opportunity in front of us. But it doesn’t get there without putting the work in and going to work each and every day and trying to be the best team that we can be. I think the Jets and the Dolphins are thinking the same thing right now. It’s football; every year’s different.

“It doesn’t mean the Patriots are out of anything, as well. They’re returning a lot of guys on defense. They’ve got a great coaching staff over there, so it doesn’t mean they’re just automatically out of it just because they lost a pretty key player.”

Allen is entering his third season, and based on his talks with other first-round quarterbacks, he expects this to be the year “when things start to click and start to happen.”

“I understand how big of a year it is,” Allen said. “But I’m taking it one day at a time and I’m just trying to do my part to be the best that I can be for the Buffalo Bills.”

Allen, who turns 24 next month, took a step in his second season. He went 10-6, leading the Bills to th postseason, while passing for 3,089 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The next step is winning the division — something the Bills haven’t done since 1995.