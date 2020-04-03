Justin Reid pushing for Texans to sign his brother, Eric

Getty Images

Texans safety Justin Reid has never played on the same team with his older brother, free agent safety Eric. In 2019, for the first time, the brothers competed against each other when the Panthers beat the Texans 16-10.

The Panthers released Eric Reid last month, and Justin Reid has pushed for the Texans to sign his brother. Justin Reid said he has talked to Texans General Manager/coach Bill O’Brien.

“I mentioned a conversation with OB,” Justin Reid told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s their job upstairs to make those decisions, so I’ll let them do their job and make whatever decisions they want to make. [O’Brien] loves him as a player. He just came off setting two franchise records, so he’s still in great shape and the prime of his career.

“Whichever team lands him is going to be lucky because he’s going to come in and make an impact. I just hope it’s us.”

Wilson said “nothing is imminent or developing at this time with Eric Reid and the Texans.”

Tashaun Gipson currently is the starting safety opposite Justin Reid. Houston also signed Eric Murray in free agency.

Justin Reid, though, is holding out hope the Texans can add another safety with the last name Reid.

“It would be a hell of a room to bring us all together,” Justin Reid said. “Especially with me getting to play with my big bro, that chemistry we would have together. We’ve talked about playing with each other. That’s every brother’s dream — to play with their brother on the same field on the biggest stage of the world. That would be a dream come true for me, and we’ll see what happens.”