K’Lavon Chaisson: No Pro Day impacts me, but I have a lot of film out there

Getty Images

LSU was scheduled to hold its Pro Day on Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has scrapped that along with most of the other usual hallmarks of the pre-draft season.

There’s been a lot of discussion about how much that will affect prospects as teams set their boards before the first round begins on April 23 and that question was put to LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Chaisson didn’t work out at the Scouting Combine, so the Pro Day workout would have been his chance to go through drills for scouts. Chaisson said he felt like the lack of that opportunity “definitely” impacts him, but that he tries to find the positive in situations. In this case, it’s that he played a lot of football on the way to a national title and that film tells a better story than offseason drills.

“I feel like it helps the teams dig deeper into film,” Chaisson said. “I’m sure they’ve been doing it already. I feel like the best way to know if you want [someone] is to film the game play.”

Chaisson’s film shows 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his final college season and that production is likely to convince someone to take him pretty early in this month’s proceedings.