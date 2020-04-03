Kyler Fackrell looking for rebound season with Giants

Getty Images

Kyler Fackrell had 9.5 fewer sacks for the Green Bay Packers last season than he did for the team in 2018. Now with the New York Giants after signing a one-year deal with the team, Fackrell is hoping to show that last year was just an aberration.

“I believe I am better than a one-sack guy and that’s what I am going to try and prove,” Fackrell said, via Tom Canavan of the Associated Press. “Again, let me say I got better this last year. I think I am a better player last year than I was the year before and I’ll be a better player this upcoming year.”

Fackrell had 10.5 sacks for the Packers in 2018 and just one last season. While the production certainly fell off in comparison to 2018, Fackrell’s chances to produce were also cut down following the free agent additions to Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith last offseason. Fackrell was on the field for just about 40 percent (415 snaps) of the team’s 1,040 defensive snaps last year. He had played on 623 out out of 1,064 snaps (58.6 percent) the previous year, according to Pro Football Reference.

Fackrell played in all 16 games for Green Bay last season with one sack and 23 tackles. He follows fellow former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez to New York.

“Obviously, I want the sacks, I want the pressures,” Fackrell said. “Ideally, those things would kind of go hand in hand. But again, I think there are a lot of things that I definitely want to improve on.”