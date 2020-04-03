Matt Patricia, Lions helping Detroit nonprofit move into surgical mask production

Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s wife had an idea about how to help health care workers and it turned out she wasn’t the only one thinking about a way to create more surgical masks.

The Lions have partnered with Detroit nonprofit Empowerment Plan for some time to support their work with the homeless, which includes hiring single parents to sew combination jackets and sleeping bags that are given to those in need. That work was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Patricia and the team learned that they were thinking about making masks when they reached out with Raina Patricia’s idea.

Funding was an issue, but the coach made a commitment to get things off the ground.

“They truly help people get out of the bottom,” Patricia said, via the Detroit News. “Let’s put them back to work in a safe environment. Let’s get them up and running for the first month and just let them know whatever it is, we got them and we’ll figure it out.”

He also reached out to linebacker Jarrad Davis, who is working to get the team’s players involved in the effort. Patricia said “these guys always come through to help in tough times” and helping to create up to 6,000 masks a week certainly qualifies.