NFL must make clear, strong statement regarding importance of players staying at home

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
Getty Images

The past two days have included troubling images of high-profile NFL quarterbacks showing no regard for federal guidelines and state mandates to stay at home and to practice social distancing. On Wednesday, it was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. On Thursday, it was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

On Friday, it needs to be Commissioner Roger Goodell issuing a clear and strong statement requiring players to comply. And the statement include a video from Goodell, posted on the NFL’s social-media platforms and its websites and played on a periodic basis on the NFL’s TV network urging all team and league employees to do what is required in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Goodell has issued two statements since the world was turned upside down by the pandemic. The first was a CBA ratification victory lap on March 15. The second came four days later, with a two-paragraph acknowledgement of the news that Saints coach Sean Payton had tested positive for the virus.

The time has come for a statement from Goodell not simply urging players but ordering them to follow the laws of the states and communities where they reside and to adhere to federal guidelines regarding social distancing. It can be short, it can be simple, and it can be powerful.

For example: “Hi. This is Roger Goodell. We currently live in serious and uncertain times, which are creating very real hardships for millions of Americans. The National Football League and its teams are committed to sharing the obligation to do whatever is necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This includes all league and team employees staying at home where required and at all times staying more than six feet away from others. Now isn’t the time for football players to be on a football field, and we expect all NFL players to set an example regarding the proper and responsible methods for getting exercise and staying in shape, no matter what sport you play.”

The video message should be supplemented with a written warning to all players that violations of state and local stay at home orders will subject them to discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Over the years, the NFL has punished players for behavior far less dangerous than activities that will tend to facilitate the spread a virus that attacks the populace like a game of Russian roulette. The stay at home orders have been imposed to slam the brakes on the spread of the virus, and the NFL and its players are not above these requirements.

Unfortunately, the images that have emerged in recent days suggest that some players believe they are. It’s time for the Commissioner to dispel everyone of that notion.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “NFL must make clear, strong statement regarding importance of players staying at home

  2. I don`t think it`s the NFL`s job to babysit players, They should be following the rules just like the rest of us without be told by the NFL what to do.

  3. “The past two days have included troubling images of high-profile NFL quarterbacks showing no regard for federal guidelines and state mandates to stay at home and to practice social distancing.”


    The past few weeks have included troubling images of a whole lot of Americans NOT in the NFL showing no regard for federal guidelines and state mandates to stay at home and practice social distancing.

    I do not think the burden really lies on employers. I think the burden lies on people. All people. If this is as bad as they say it could be, then I am confident these vile offenders of yours will have a problem “with optics” when it is all said and done. Society has a tendency to remember. For a while anyway.

  4. As an employer it is not my responsibility to tell my employees what to do while they are furloughed at home nor is it their responsibility to listen to me if I do.

    These are adults.

  6. The NFL could and should be giving out fines for players found blatantly disregarding the rules. At least in MN it’s a state law that can be up to 90 days in jail or $1,000 fine for a willful violation.

  7. One of these young “indestructible” idiots will get really sick, infect a number of his teammates, who take it home to their families. A la Rudy Gobert.

    Would you want him on your team?

  8. My Plant has strict guidelines, social distaining = 6+ ft from everyone, no training, no team meetings, conference rooms shut down, half of the cafeteria chairs removed and tables spread out to 12 ft spacing and hand wash stations at every door, employees assigned entrances and bathrooms based on what section of the plant they work in… Those are just a few of what we are doing…Trying to help stop this virus and to help EACH OTHER SO WE DON”T HURT EACH OTHER>….

    Now look at the what the multimillionaires are doing…. dam fools..

    Follow the guidelines and stay home… nimrods…

  9. Case closed. I always thought the players weren’t adults. The 32 organizations are not a daycare and should be more careful about who they put on the payroll.

  10. Like it or not, NFL players are role models and should be held to a higher standard, especially the top players. People are impressionable whether they admit it or not and when they see their heroes, stars or anyone they look up to, they tend to mimic their behavior. So I have no problem with the NFL reminding their players to use their heads for something other than hat racks.

  11. throw them into the gulag and confiscate their property. Put their family on trial for the world to see. Publicly execute them. This nonsense must stop right friggin NOW!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!