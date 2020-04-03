NFL will re-air the full 2019 season, Red Zone-style

Getty Images

With the pandemic and stay at home orders knocking out all live programming on NFL Network, the league has come up with a solid plan B.

Beginning on Monday, April 6, and lasting until the draft before the draft, the league-owned network will televise all 17 Sundays of Red Zone from the 2019 season.

Each day, the seven-hour in-season extravaganza will be re-aired three times on the league’s Red Zone Channel: At 8:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. ET, and 10:00 p.m. ET.

It begins Monday, and it continues chronologically through the 2019 season, until Wednesday, April 22.

So as you count down the days to the 2020 draft, you can count your way up from Week One to Week 17, taking in the action of every Sunday in game-to-game fashion, savoring once again what possibly could be the only Red Zone action we get in 2020.