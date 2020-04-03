Nick Foles “excited” to be able to compete for Bears starting job

Getty Images

Earlier Friday, the Bears made it clear there would be an “open competition” for their starting quarterback job.

That’s all Nick Foles needed to hear.

The recent trade acquisition was introduced to the Chicago media in a teleconference, and immediately started saying the right things.

“The opportunity to be a full-time starter and do those things is something any player would love to do in the right situation,” Foles said. “It’s an opportunity I’m excited for.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy tried to jam a little toothpaste back in the tube during his press conference, by saying that while they were going to divide the reps in practice, Mitchell Trubisky would continue to take the first snap. How long that lasts remains to be seen.

And Foles extended an olive branch, saying he’s already spoken with Trubisky.

“Mitch and I have already talked and we want to start out on the right foot,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s all about what’s best for the Chicago Bears.”

That could quickly turn into the former Super Bowl MVP taking over.