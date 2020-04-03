Panthers close deal for 240 acres for new practice facility

Getty Images

The Panthers can’t conduct their offseason program as they hoped next week.

But they can make a deal for the place they’ll have future ones.

According to John Marks of the Rock Hill Herald, the Panthers have completed the purchase of more than 240 acres just across the border in South Carolina, where they’ll build their new training facility.

The team paid more than $16 million for the land. The same company that represented the team in the purchase also bought a nearby golf course in Rock Hill.

Panthers owner David Tepper has envisioned a grand project (because that’s what he does), which will include a full orthopedic facility, along with entertainment, restaurants, and residential components.

The city of Rock Hill plans to annex the site into the city, and they have been negotiating tax incentives and development agreements for the project, which the team hopes to open in 2022.