Raiders pledge $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

The Raiders have pledged $1 million to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team announced the donation with a statement from owner Mark Davis. It did not specify where the team would direct the funds.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to stand alongside the incredible community leaders that are doing everything that they can during this time of need,” Davis wrote. “Health and safety is always our top priority and we’d like to salute Gov. [Steve] Sisolak, Jim Murren and the entire Task Force for their tireless efforts in supporting health officials and healthcare workers throughout the Silver State.

“Las Vegas Is Our Home. And Together We Shall Forever Be VegasStrong !!!”