Rams officially announce Michael Brockers signing

We’ve had several reminders in recent weeks that agreeing to a deal with a team doesn’t mean you actually sign a contract with a team.

One of those reminders came when a three-year, $30 million deal between the Ravens and defensive lineman Michael Brockers fell apart due to concerns about the health of Brockers’ ankle. That left Brockers free to agree to another deal with the Rams and his return to Los Angeles won’t be scrapped.

The Rams officially announced Brockers’ signing on Friday. It’s another three-year deal, although the Rams are guaranteeing less money than the Ravens.

Brockers said this week that his ankle feels great and that he feels everything worked out the way it was supposed to in the end.