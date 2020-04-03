Report: Chiefs, Sammy Watkins agree to new deal

Getty Images

The Chiefs have a laughably small amount of salary cap space, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins has the biggest cap hit on the team. So it was widely expected that something had to give. And now it has.

Watkins and the Chiefs have agreed on a new deal that will pay him a base salary of $9 million this season, offer him the opportunity to earn another $7 million worth of incentives, and most importantly shave $5 million off his 2020 cap number, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Watkins was heading into the final year of the three-year, $48 million contract he signed with the Chiefs, and Kansas City wanted to lower the $13.75 million base salary he had on that deal. This new deal accomplishes that while still giving Watkins some upside with the incentives. Watkins acknowledged before the Super Bowl that the Chiefs might ask him to take a pay cut, so he and the team have had plenty of time to consider such a deal.

Last year Watkins caught 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season, then led the team with 288 receiving yards in the postseason.