Report: Damarious Randall to sign one-year deal with Raiders

Getty Images

After having a contract fall through with cornerback Eli Apple, the Las Vegas Raiders have found another option to bolster their secondary.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN.com, former Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall has agreed to terms with the Raiders on a one-year deal.

Randall was one of the top free agents still left unsigned from our top 100 list. Only Jameis Winston, Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Ryan rated higher on the list of unsigned players.

Randall has spent the last two seasons with the Browns after spending his first three years with the Green Bay Packers. Randall appeared in 11 games for Cleveland last season. It was the first year of his career he didn’t record a single interception after tying a career-high with four in 2018.

The Raiders had reached an agreement with Apple in the first week of free agency only for the final contract to not come together between the two sides on Thursday. Apple is not back on the market and Randall is heading to Las Vegas instead.