Robby Anderson: Matt Rhule, Teddy Bridgewater made me want to be a Panther

Getty Images

Robby Anderson said it was false that the Jets offered him a bigger contract than the two-year, $20 million contract he agreed to sign with the Panthers last month, but the wide receiver’s explanation of what led him to Carolina made it sound like he might have gone that route under any circumstances.

Anderson played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Temple, which was noted by many when he agreed to the deal. He also spent time with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during Bridgewater’s brief stint with the Jets in 2018 and said the presence of the two men made it an easy call.

“I know winning is in [Rhule’s] blood,” Anderson said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “I know that’s what he’s here to do. There wasn’t much he had to sell me on. When I saw Teddy sign there it really was the icing on the cake. It really attracted me to want to be a Panther.”

The Panthers also signed Anderson’s college teammate P.J. Walker to back up Bridgewater, so there is a lot familiar about the new place Anderson is calling home.