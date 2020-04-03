Robert Quinn says he flipped coin between Bears and Falcons before signing

Getty Images

The Bears landed Robert Quinn to boost their pass rush last month, but the veteran edge defender said on Friday that they were close to missing out on his services.

Quinn drew serious interest from both the Bears and Falcons coming off of an 11.5-sack season with the Cowboys in 2019 and couldn’t come up with a way to break the tie when he weighed the two offers. As a result, Quinn told reporters that it came down to a coin flip to determine where he’d go in 2020.

“I really couldn’t make up my mind, so I had to do it the honest way. . . . The Bears were on the right side,” Quinn said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

The Falcons wound up signing Dante Fowler to bolster their pass rush after Quinn opted to continue his career in Chicago.