Antonio Brown faces three formal charges for January incident

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown’s path back to the NFL continues to be more and more complicated.

Brown, already facing an NFL investigation arising from a September 2019 lawsuit for sexual assault and rape, has been charged in connection with a January 2020 incident arising from an altercation with the driver of a moving truck.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, authorities in Broward County, Florida officially have charged Brown with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Brown previously had been charged with felony burglary with battery after allegedly refusing the pay the driver for moving expenses and then physically accosting the driver, before Brown removed his items from the truck. Per Fowler, that charge was not included in the official list of counts Brown faces.

The coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly will delay the processing of these charges. The NFL surely will investigate and discipline Brown, regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.