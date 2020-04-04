Chiefs have yet to make an offer to Chris Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT
Getty Images

Before Friday, the Chiefs had $177 in cap space. Not $177,000. $177.

So it’s little surprise, as reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL, that the Chiefs have yet to make an offer to franchise-tagged defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Cap space or not, there’s no reason to make an offer now. If the Chiefs were going to have an actual offseason program, the launch of the program in theory could become a quasi-deadline for doing a deal — but not the same kind of deadline it would have been for the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, since it’s not easy to have a meaningful offseason program without a starting quarterback. So the real deadline for Jones and the Chiefs is the same deadline as it always is for every franchise-tagged player: July 15.

By rule, no franchise-tagged player can sign a long-term deal after July 15. So the Chiefs and Jones have time. And there’s no reason for either side to even begin to move toward their bottom line now, because the time for bottom lines doesn’t arrive for more than three months.

(That said, Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence was able to create a rare exception to this standard last year by taking the position that he would not undergo shoulder surgery until he signed a long-term deal. The Cowboys got the deal done so that Lawrence would get the surgery done and be ready for camp.)

A long-term deal for Jones could actually reduce his $16 million cap charge for 2020, creating even more cap space for the Chiefs. This ultimately depends on the structure the Chiefs prefer to use; they may want to frontload Jones’ cap numbers and backload the cap charges on the looming contract for Patrick Mahomes.

Regardless, there’s no reason for the Chiefs to make Jones any offers at this point. Eventually, they will.

They have to. He’s the most important player on the team other than Mahomes, and Jones was as indispensable to the Super Bowl victory as Mahomes was, killing a key drive during Kansas City’s comeback by knocking down a pass on second down that would have resulted in at least a first down for the 49ers and by all appearances keeping quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from spotting an open receiver over the middle on the next play for fear of Jones knocking it down again.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Chiefs have yet to make an offer to Chris Jones

  1. I love Chris Jones. All of Kansas City loves him.
    But if he is looking to break the bank, brett Veach just isnt going to do it.
    Chris said many times that he wants to stay in KC for his whole career. If he means it, he will be flexible and give a hometown discount . Plus he would get to stay with a team built for a decade of dominance.
    If Chris wants too much, then he will be traded.
    Its that simple… The Chiefs are going on a decade long dynasty run with or without Chris. We hope its with him……….but only at the right price. The Chiefs arent stupid and overpay like the Texans and Rams

  2. They can’t . They have to trade him. They put the money towards Mathieu, Clark and Watkins which are all very strange decisions.

    See why Tenn just dealt Jurrell Casey as an example.

    Cap hell can rip the core of a team apart.

    When you don’t have the heart of your base down the middle, yikes!

  3. Jones doesn’t have Donald’s sheer power and speed, but the way he was knocking down passes adds an element that Donald doesn’t have.

    I think Donald is the leagues best interior D-lineman but Jones isn’t far behind.

    If KC can keep him that would be great. But I don’t see how you can have two 100 million contracts on the d-line, and still need to pay Mahomes in the next 12 months.

  4. PrimeTime says:
    April 4, 2020 at 11:51 am
    I love Chris Jones. All of Kansas City loves him.
    But if he is looking to break the bank, brett Veach just isnt going to do it.
    Chris said many times that he wants to stay in KC for his whole career. If he means it, he will be flexible and give a hometown discount . Plus he would get to stay with a team built for a decade of dominance.
    If Chris wants too much, then he will be traded.
    Its that simple… The Chiefs are going on a decade long dynasty run with or without Chris. We hope its with him……….but only at the right price. The Chiefs arent stupid and overpay like the Texans and Rams

    0 1 Rate This

    ——————-

    Why wasn’t he already paid? Why did they go out and use draft picks to overpay Frank Clark, a disgusting wifebeater?

    Why did they overpay overrated and small nickel Safety, Mathieu? It’s the equivalent of NE overpaying Pat Chung the past 5 years in his Rover
    role.

    Why did they trade for Sammy Watkins when your qb is Pat Mahomes?

    As good as Hill is with his speed, etc, he is overpaid as well.

    Your best player on offense (Mahomes) and defense (Chris Jones), remain unpaid when they should have been slam dunks ahead of schedule as known homegrown commodities.

    Now, Mahomes and his deal at 40 mil per, will destroy the team, and Jones will be playing somewhere else, and your middling D will become poor again.

    Great work by Veach. lmao

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.