Kenny Stills: Negativity about DeAndre Hopkins trade won’t get us anywhere

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
The Texans’ decision to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick has not been met with praise.

Responses have been almost universally negative about the move’s implications for the team on the field. Despite that, Texans head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien said on Friday that it “was in the best interest of our team” because Hopkins was looking for more money with three years left on his current contract.

It’s not the first move that O’Brien has made since taking over control of personnel decisions that has left Texans fans scratching their heads or balling their fists. One fan asked Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills on Twitter if the players have the same dim view of O’Brien’s maneuvers.

Stills wrote that Hopkins will be missed, but that it is “crucial for us as a team and fanbase to move forward.”

“Negativity won’t get us anywhere,” Stills wrote.

Stills and other professional athletes are used to seeing teammates leave for one reason or another, so it will be easier for them to turn the page than for fans who were looking forward to seeing Hopkins in Houston for another season. Posting a winning season and advancing deeper into the playoffs than they did in 2019 would likely do the trick, though.

  1. Trading away their Cadilac for a Yugo and a couple of gas cards isn’t going to get them anywhere either. Granted, he can’t say that and had best toe the line or get banished by the madman O’Brien as well.

  2. Stills is half right. The team should move on. The deed is done and nothing will change it.

    The fans, however, need to remember this and bring it up every chance they get. That’s the only way they get the incompetent BO’B out of the front office. He’s probably the worst GM in league right now. This and the Tunsil deal have been disasters.

  3. Texans were 10-6 with a playoff win against a good Buffalo team last year and 11-5 the previous year.

    Who cares if “responses have been almost universally negative” – the ONLY thing that matters is WINNING GAMES, not the OPINIONS of sports writers. If I was a Texans fan, I wouldn’t care about “opinions” either.

  4. Note to Kenny: Your front office / head coach (O’Brian and Eaterby) are the ones that will get you nowhere fast. Cal McNair needs to wake up and clean house before these two clear out future high draft picks for the next 3 to 4 years.

  5. Texans head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien WIL WREAK the Texans trying to be a Bill Belichick clone… O’Brien can barely get the Texans to the playoff in a weak AFC South, the Colts are bad, the Jags are bad, and if Ryan Tannehill doesn’t turn back into a pumpkin the Titans will be bad they may have to flip a coin to find out which team wins the division. Without Hopkins, the Texans have no WRs, Sills is a journeyman, Fuller can’t stay on the football field. Watson will have his worst and I hope that he doesn’t try to put a bad team on his shoulders and get hurt before he has a chance for his big payday.

  6. While it’s true it won’t get you anywhere, it might prevent you from going there again.

  7. akira1971 says:
    April 4, 2020 at 6:30 pm
    If the only thing that mattered was winning games, Marty Schottenheimer would be in the Hall of Fame. He’s #7 on the all-time wins list, but isn’t in the HoF because he never got to the Super Bowl. Any good coach with a top 10 QB and several All-Pros should be a winning coach. BOB has one of the best young QBs in the NFL on a rookie deal, JJ Watt, Mercilus, a fair amount of talent elsewhere on the roster, and until recently Hopkins. At that point it’s not about the playoffs; it’s about being a Super Bowl contender. Trading away one of the best 3 WRs in football for an overpriced David Johnson is not conducive to future SB chances.

