President Trump believes NFL season should start on time

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
The President conducted a conference call with sports commissioners on Saturday, and as to one sport in particular he expressed an opinion.

Via ESPN.com, Donald Trump said that he believes the NFL’s regular season should begin on time in September.

Trump also added that he hopes to have fans in stadiums and arenas by August and September. However, it’s hard to imagine packed stands until scientists develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. A vaccine isn’t expected until the middle of 2021, at the earliest.

The NFL has said it’s planning for a full season. More recently, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills expressed a more pragmatic viewpoint, one that acknowledges the many unknowns and factors that will influence a final decision.

Ultimately, scientists and other skilled experts will determine if, when, and how football will return. It’s currently hard to envision any type of sporting event resuming any time soon. However, as quickly as things changed to shut the world down, things possibly could change quickly to open the world up again.

19 responses to “President Trump believes NFL season should start on time

  3. Ultimately, “scientists and other skilled experts have no authority to determine if and when football should return”.

  4. As it SHOULD! As I said I do not care IF the stadiums are empty as long as the players all pass the virus test then play on! We NEED sports. Badly. If grocery store workers are working then you all should be as well! Need some normality.

  5. You would have to wonder who would have the money to spend for a ticket (or snacks / sovineirs for that matter ) for a game since a lot of people have been laid off or furloughed from their job. I would love the season to start on time but the NFL will need to realize it may be to half empty stadiums due to the economy’s current condition.

  6. Why would anyone listen to Trump when he called the virus a hoax and the flu and that cases would go down to 0? He’s not a scientist

  7. He also thought Coronovirus cases would drop from 14 to 0 two months ago. He also called for everything to be back to normal by Easter.

    Color me skeptical until the doctors say it’s safe to do.

  8. The other option would be the entire would just stops for a disease that has so far been shown to have a 0.66% mortality rate.

  10. This country is going to NEED football to be on time and stadiums full. Other sports also. It is one of the few things that will help us heal and become whole again. Don’t underestimate the strength of the human mind, the strength of the human spirit. Yes, it is a physical health issue, but the mental side of health is just as important.

  Ryan Dubose says:
    April 4, 2020 at 3:49 pm
    The other option would be the entire would just stops for a disease that has so far been shown to have a 0.66% mortality rate.
    ——–

    0.66% of the U.S. population is 2.1 million people dead. 0.66% of the world population is 50 million people dead. So, yes, the entire world is going to stop for that.

  14. It’s funny everyone calling Trump out when he limited travel to China in January people through a fit.

  15. Sure it will, he knows because he’s a stable genius. Remember the falsehood, covid 19 is nothing more than the flu & people should go to work sick, NOT! People are still dying & unfortunately the worse is probably to come. No one knows anything right now. An excellent point is who could even afford tickets with the looming foreclosures about to happen, unless mortgage companies forebear payments.

  16. This is a man whose plan was to basically wait because one day, we’d wake up and the virus would be gone “like magic”.

  pj1983a says:
    April 4, 2020 at 3:55 pm
    Ryan Dubose says:
    April 4, 2020 at 3:49 pm
    The other option would be the entire would just stops for a disease that has so far been shown to have a 0.66% mortality rate.
    ——–

    0.66% of the U.S. population is 2.1 million people dead. 0.66% of the world population is 50 million people dead. So, yes, the entire world is going to stop for that.

    10 2

    ————-

    Poor Ryan and Donald with iqs well below 100 and they think the Tooth Fairy exists and Goodell tells the truth.

  18. He’s SPOT ON!! I’ve been saying it for the last 3 weeks. Every single state has already said their shelter in place, and their social distancing orders were until the beginning of May, and schools that haven’t cancelled classes entirely have all said that school would resume the first week of May. The NFL season doesn’t begin until September that’s PLENTY of time to have your team ready for week 1

  19. It’s funny everyone calling Trump out when he limited travel to China in January people through a fit.

    Trump limited travel FROM China, for foreign nationals. Then proceeded to waste 5 weeks, calling it the flu, a hoax and blaming everyone else. Now look where we are. The emperor has no clothes.

