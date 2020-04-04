Shaq Lawson: I’m bringing a lot of juice to Miami

Getty Images

The Dolphins moved quickly in free agency to secure players who can boost their defense and defensive end Shaq Lawson was one of the first ones to agree to a deal.

Lawson was a 2016 first-round pick in Buffalo, but the Bills opted not to pick up their option on his contract for the 2020 season after he produced 10 sacks in his first three seasons. Lawson set a new career high with 6.5 sacks before jumping to his new AFC East squad.

Lawson believes the uptick in 2019 is a sign of things to come in Miami.

“I’m at a point of my career where I’m just only getting better — making strides each year,” Lawson said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “Each year I’ve gotten better, improved. Getting more comfortable in the game. I feel like these next coming years, I’ve got a lot of juice. I’ve got a lot to bring to the table, and I showed glimpses of it last year with only just playing on the amount of snaps I was playing. I’m just ready to go get it and just [try] to be a double-digit sack guy.”

Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy are also Dolphins newcomers who are expected to add to a pass rush that Lawson thinks can be “special” once they’re all on the field together. Lawson’s ability to keep growing will be vital to that effort.