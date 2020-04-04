Trump to speak with sports commissioners today

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT
When will it be safe for sports to start back up again? That’s something many millions of fans want to know, and it will be addressed as part of President Trump’s agenda today.

A call with the commissioners of the professional sports leagues has been scheduled for today. The noon entry on Saturday’s official White House schedule says, “The President participates in a phone call with Major League Commissioners.”

The entry does not say which commissioners will be on the call, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would presumably take part.

So far the NFL has been the least-affected of America’s pro sports by the coronavirus pandemic, simply because the nationwide shutdown is taking place during the NFL’s offseason. But NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills acknowledged this week that the NFL regular season may not be able to go on as planned.

Realistically, America probably still has a significant wait before team sports can be played, for the simple reason that Dr. Sills noted this week: The current protocols say that if one person tests positive, everyone who has been in contact with that one person should self-isolate. And that means it would only take one player, coach or other team personnel to test positive for an entire team — and any teams that have recently played against that team — to have to go into isolation. It’s just not feasible for a sports league to re-start its schedule right now, knowing that at any moment one person’s positive test would require whole teams to stop playing and practicing.

And however long it takes until the sports leagues can start playing again, it’s going to take even longer before they can play in a stadium full of fans. It would be reckless and irresponsible for any organization to even consider cramming tens of thousands of people into a stadium right now.

So it’s hard to imagine that there’s going to be much upbeat news coming out of the president’s discussion with commissioners today. The sports leagues may be able to discuss the best public safety protocols for when games are played again, but no one should expect that to happen soon.

15 responses to “Trump to speak with sports commissioners today

  1. It doesn’t seem possible that any organized team activity will happen in calendar year 2020. Without a mass-produced highly effective therapy and eventually a mass-produced vaccination available in the tens of millions there may not be any sports in 2021 as well.

  2. Please keep the draft…it is all we have now and doesn’t require social gathering….

  3. Not to worry. Like the NBA, I’m sure the NFL will get “tests” for all their players while regular Americans wait.

  4. Take a snapshot of your life right now and your expectations for the future. Remember it. After the months ahead, you will look back and laugh at your naivete.

    There is a very real possibility that Americans simply won’t want to cram into crowded spaces for a generation. Our society will surely look a lot different on the other side of this mess.

  5. Makes no sense, I thought the country was reopening next Sunday and it was gonna be beautiful?

  7. Don’t worry folks, Trump’s belatedly making good by breaking international trade rules to hijack a pre-existing 3M masks order by the German police, who presumably aren’t worthy.

  8. He could shut them all down or he could tell them all to play tournament style in 1 city.

  9. The NFL is taking the proper approach. The regular season is over 5 months away. They had FA which involved no risk to spreading the virus. They will have the draft which also involves no risk. The offseason programs have been cancelled. Training camp in late July will be the next event to be decided on at that time. Training camp is 4 months away and many health experts feel we will be in a different place with the COVID-19 situation in 4 months time. The plan is for training camp to start as scheduled in late July.

    Some will say:”Nope, it won’t happen and the season will also be cancelled.” Good luck with that. Saying those type of negative things means absolutely nothing to anyone with no concrete data supporting your claim.

    The NFL should be applauded for how they have handled this unprecedented situation.

  10. Except…We start in August. Now teams will be practicing before then but….

    “It’s Practice man, We talking about Practice.”

    Sorry, I couldn’t help but to throw that in there.

  11. Since Easter didn’t work out, Mr. T will tell the teams July 4 is the new go date–and it will be beautiful!

  12. “It would be reckless and irresponsible for any organization to even consider cramming tens of thousands of people into a stadium right now.”
    ————————–

    NONSENSE.

    SMART organizations plan for ALL contingencies. If the CDC and WHO gave the green light tomorrow, the NFL will be READY. Just like they’ll be ready with alternate plans if this goes on for a year.

    It is RECKLESS AND IRRESPONSIBLE for any organization NOT TO CONSIDER every major possibility and plan accordingly.

  13. Spoiler alert: Major League Commissioners will finally realize we’re dealing with a moron.

  14. You can have the draft without the pomp and circumstance.

    The season is toast. This virus isn’t going to magically disappear because football fans want football to start.

