Colts owner Jim Irsay donates 10,000 N95 masks

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay has bought some high-end guitars and other items over the years, but has now found something that’s truly priceless.

Irsay announced on Twitter this afternoon that he acquired more than 10,000 N95 masks which he’s donating to medical personnel in Indiana to protect them against COVID-19.

The protective masks are in high demand now, so setting aside the fact that a billionaire football team owner was able to buy them, it’s a boost for the Indiana State Department of Health.

Irsay already donated $1 million to an Indiana food bank, as owners and players around the NFL continue to help as they can.