Derrius Guice sued by former marketing agent for loan, unpaid marketing fees

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice has yet to lay the foundation for a major NFL payday. His former marketing agent may be getting one.

Via the Washington Times, Fadde Mikhail has sued Guice for $500,000 in California. Mikhail alleges the Guice didn’t repay a loan of $191,000, and that Mikhail hasn’t been paid his 15-percent commission for marketing deals negotiated while Mikhail represented Guice.

Mikhail contends in the lawsuit that he negotiated a $260,000 contract with Nike for Guice, a $35,000 deal from Hyundai, a $50,000 trading card deal, an autograph deal that would have paid up to $600,000 in signings and appearances, and more.

Those are impressive deals, given that Guice slipped out of round one of the 2018 draft and in light of the brushfire that was sparked by Guice claiming that he was asked an inappropriate question during the 2018 Scouting Combine. The NFL never found any evidence that such a question was asked, and Guice escaped the situation with his reputation largely unscathed — despite the possibility that the claim was embellished at best and fabricated at worst.

Guice missed his rookie year with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. Last year, he generated 245 rushing yards in five games. In a Week 13 win over the Panthers, he gained 129 yards on only 10 carries.