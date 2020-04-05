Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

Getty Images

Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell died Sunday afternoon. He was 84.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell,” David Baker, the Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO, said in a statement. “The game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

The Museum’s campus in Canton, Ohio, will fly the Hall of Fame flag at half-staff in Mitchell’s memory.

Mitchell earned enshrinement in 1983.

The Browns made Mitchell a seventh-round choice out of Illinois in 1958. He spent four seasons with the Browns, playing mostly halfback.

He went to Washington in 1962. As a flanker, Mitchell led the NFL in catches with 72 that season and led the league in receiving yards in ’62 with 1,384 and in ’63 with 1,436. He had a league-leading 10 receiving touchdowns in 1964.

He played in four Pro Bowls and was named All-NFL three times.

Mitchell finished his 11-year career with 521 receptions for 7,954 yards and 65 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,735 yards and 18 touchdowns on 513 attempts.