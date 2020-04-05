Josh Allen has a new best friend in Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

John Brown was the Bills’ leading receiver last season with 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. Stefon Diggs made 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns for the Vikings last season.

Now, Brown and Diggs are teammates in Buffalo, along with Cole Beasley.

The Bills gave up four draft picks to get Diggs, who becomes their No. 1 receiver.

“It creates separation. As a quarterback the more separation the easier the throws are to be made,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said, via Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. “[Diggs] gets open and when you can rely on a guy to just get open, it’s a safety net in my opinion. He’s shown to be able to do this for the few years he’s played in the league. He’s a big-time player, and he’s got the respect of every defense out there. When he can run routes and double move and get open and consistently make plays, that becomes a quarterback’s best friend.”

Allen expects the addition of Diggs to help Brown, Beasley and the rest of the team’s offense.

“That should make our other guys super happy too just because attention is going to have to be elsewhere,” he said. “It’s going to open up some things in our offense.”