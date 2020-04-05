Kenneth Murray says he’s 100 percent after hurting hamstring at Combine

Getty Images

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray wasn’t able to complete his second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis because he hurt his hamstring and he also missed the school’s Pro Day because of the injury.

That was one of the few Pro Days to actually happen this spring as the spread of COVID-19 has put an end to in-person visits and workouts around the league. That leaves Murray to find other ways to get the word out about his health.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Murray said that he’s fully recovered.

“I’m 100 percent healthy, 100 percent healed,” Murray said. “Back to running, back to working out. I’m all good, just excited to see where I land in the draft and get to work.”

Murray had visits lined up with nearly half the teams in the league, but is now limited to video or phone chats with teams that will have to rely on his production in college while deciding whether to draft him.