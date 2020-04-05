P.J. Walker looking forward to finding out when Panthers will start remote learning

Getty Images

With a new head coach in place, the Panthers were set to start offseason work this week but no one will be in the team’s facility on Monday.

Teams are going to be working remotely due to the closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the newest Panthers is eager to find out when that work will start. Quarterback P.J. Walker said on ESPN that there was talk of starting the virtual meetings on Monday, but that won’t be happening.

“So we were supposed to start some video chats and stuff like that starting Monday, but as of right now, that got pushed back,” Walker said, via 247Sports.com. “So we’re just looking forward to seeing when they give us the date to — at least virtually — meet. So I’m just looking forward to when they give us that schedule.”

Walker was asked if he felt any added concerns about the circumstances because he’s new to the team after starring in the XFL this year. He noted that Matt Rhule and the coaching staff are also new, so “it’s a new everything” for everybody on the roster.